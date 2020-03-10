Valves Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

This report presents the worldwide Valves market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Valves Market:

Competitive Dynamics

Rising demand for valves and growing emphasis on efficient quality of valves has made companies to develop advanced valves to continue the profitability of the market. Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, AVK Holding A/S, Rotork Plc, General Electric Company and Goodwin International Ltd are a few key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such as strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global Valves Market

By Product Type

Pressure Reducing Valves

Safety/Relief Valves

Control Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Gate Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Other Valves

By Industry

Oil & Gas LNG Petroleum Upstream Midstream Downstream Petrochemical Power Fossils Coal & Oil Natural Gas Nuclear Power Other Power Chemicals Marine Construction Pulp & Paper Mining Water & Waste Water Treatment Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the valves market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



