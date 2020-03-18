Vegetable Pesticides Market Growth Analysis by 2025

Global Vegetable Pesticides Market Viewpoint

In this Vegetable Pesticides market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

DowDuPont

Monsanto

Wynca Chemical

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Anasac

Summit Agro

Sumitomo Chemical

United Phosphorous (UPL)

Arysta Lifescience

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solanaceae

Cucurbit

Root & Bulb

Brassica

Leafy

Others

Segment by Application

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Plant Growth Regulator

Others

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Vegetable Pesticides market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Vegetable Pesticides market report.

