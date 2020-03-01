Veterinary Dental Products Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future

Global Veterinary Dental Products Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Veterinary Dental Products market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Veterinary Dental Products market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segmentation

Market by Product Type

Diagnostic equipments X-Ray Ultrasonic scaler Periodontal unit Others



Accessories Dental elevator Scraper Forceps Curettes Others



Consumables Mouth cleaners Dental chews Dental wipes Others



Market by Animal Group

Companion animals

Large animals

Market by End user

Veterinary hospitals

Veterinary private clinics

Veterinary colleges and universities

Dental homecare settings

Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of veterinary dental products will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of veterinary dental products. Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as veterinary clinics, procurement managers, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment manufacturers, service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

