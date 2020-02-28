Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market By Top Players, Trends And Forecast to 2025

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market anticipated propelling with a significant CAGR of over 8.2% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. Rising demand and adoption of advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic technologies by professionals and practitioners for routine diagnostic such as nucleic acid diagnostics, biosensors, PCR, and biomarkers driving the market growth and anticipated to witness the positive impact on the increase in upcoming years 2019-2025.

In addition, rising investment in animal healthcare, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases trend, rising disposable income in emerging economies coupled with veterinary practitioner’s enhancement contributing simultaneously to drive the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics and expected to witness commendable growth in upcoming years. The companion animal market witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for animal products and animal protein.

Amidst the disease category non-infectious segment is anticipated to dominate the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market during the forecast period of 2091-2025. Advancement in technology such as chip technology for electrolytic imbalance analysis from the body fluid, hereditary, and acquired disease rise makes the market lucrative and anticipate to propel growth with a significant growth rate. Molecular screening contributing to the global market for the diagnosis of early-stage genetic disease and nanotechnology contribute via. screening of multiple pathogens in a single assay.

Some of the major industry players are Biomerieux S.A., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVet, Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience), Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac, Zoetis, Inc. and Other Prominent Players

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

