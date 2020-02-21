Video Analytics Market by Product Type, by Application, by Geography – Forecast to 2028 | AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, CISCO, Honeywell International Inc, IBM

The global video analytics market size is estimated at USD 19.56 billion by 2028. It is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.20%. This growth can be primarily attributed to increasing concerns regarding safety and security of the public. In addition, growing application of video analytics for reducing crime rates through timely alerts about suspicious or unusual activities is a key factor driving the market.

Some of the key industry participants are AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, CISCO, Honeywell International Inc, IBM, IntelliVision, PureTech Systems Inc., Qognify Inc., Verint, Genetec Inc., intuVision, Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd and AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Software, Services, Deployment, Cloud, On-premise

Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition,Motion Detection, Others

BFSI, City, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Retail, Transportation, Others

