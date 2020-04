Video Games Industry in the US

Given that most AR/VR (virtual reality) headsets were released in 2016, sales skyrocketed, though at a lower rate than original, optimistic estimates. In total, nearly three million units were sold in 2016, ranging from the high-priced Oculus Rift and Vive to cheaper versions, such as the Google Cardboard and Polaroid VR headset.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/347030

Video Games in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/347030

Product coverage: Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/video-games-in-the-us

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]