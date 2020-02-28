Viral Disease Diagnosis Market Expected to Garner $ USD XX Billion

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Viral Disease Diagnosis market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Viral Disease Diagnosis market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Viral Disease Diagnosis market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Viral Disease Diagnosis market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Viral Disease Diagnosis market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Viral Disease Diagnosis market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Viral Disease Diagnosis market report covers the following solutions:

Segmentation

The global viral disease diagnosis market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic test, end users, virus type, and geography. On the basis of diagnostic test, specimen examination, serodiagnostic tests, and viral isolation are the segments of the market. Specimen examination involves direct examination of specimen for presence of virus antigen using light microscopy, electron microscopy, and various molecular techniques. Serodiagnostic tests involve several serological methods to detect virus specific immunogens or viral antigens. The sub-segments of serodiagnostic tests are complement fixation test, hemagglutination inhibition test, particle agglutination, single radial hemolysis, western blot, immunofluorescence technique, neutralization test, ELISA, line immunoassay, and recombinant immunoblot assay (RIBA).

By end users, physician offices, commercial laboratories, physician offices, and nursing homes are the segments of the global viral disease diagnosis market. By virus type, Adenovirus, Cytomegalovirus, Dengue virus, Enterovirus, Hepatitis virus (HAV, HCV, HBV), HIV-1, Human Coronavirus, Human Metapneumovirus, Human Rhinovirus A, Measles Virus, Poliovirus, Rabies virus, Varicella Zoster virus, Avian Influenza, Coxsackievirus, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Lymphocryptovirus, Herpes virus (HSV-1, HSV-2), HIV-2, Human Herpesvirus, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Influenza virus, Mumps virus, Rubella virus, Syncytial virus (RSV), West Nile virus, and others are the segments of the market.

By geography, the report divides the global viral disease diagnosis market into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles top companies operating in the global viral disease diagnosis market, namely Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fischer Scientific, bioMerieux, Becton Dickinson and Company, Affymetrix, Novartis Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.

