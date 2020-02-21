Viral Inactivation Market Surprising Growth: TERUMO BCT, INC., Weigao group, SCI Automation, Pall Corporation, Eurofins Scientific
Global Viral Inactivation Market report is an in-depth study on Healthcare industry. This report uses SWOT analysis to show the drivers and restrains of Viral Inactivation Market. It includes the recent developments, products launches keeping the track for recent acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Healthcare industry. The report provides comprehensive study on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. It’s also main focus is market competition evaluation by listing the most significant key players and key brands driving the market the reports objective is also to forecast for year the years 2019 to 2026 in the Viral Inactivation Market.
Global viral inactivation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging R&D innovation, and drug discoveries and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across the globe.
Global Viral Inactivation Market By Method (Solvent Detergent Method, Pasteurization, Other Viral Inactivation Method), Product (Kits and Reagents, Services, Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories), Application (Blood & Blood Products, Cellular & Gene Therapy Products, Stem Cell Products, Tissue & Tissue Products, Vaccines and Therapeutics), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Blood Banks, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global viral inactivation market are
Danaher, Merck KGaA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Charles River, Clean Cells, Rad Source Technologies, Texcell, WuXi AppTec, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MacoPharma, Cerus Corporation, TERUMO BCT, INC., Weigao group, SCI Automation, Pall Corporation, Eurofins Scientific among others.
Market Definition:
Viral inactivation is a dynamic component of the process of viral clearance that is compulsory for any phase of drug development. Regulatory officials such as the FDA have deepened the demand for viral inactivation in numerous applications including stem cell products, therapeutics, blood & blood products, tissue & tissue products, cell & gene treatment and vaccines.
Market Drivers
- Surging R&D innovation and FDA allowance leads to commercialization of new drugs, is helping in growth of the market
- Increasing number of drug launches, are driving the growth of the market
- Rapid growth in biotechnology industries and pharmaceutical industries, fosters the growth of the market
- Growing government support for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries across the globe, drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- High degree of consolidation, to act as a major barrier for new entrants
- High costs associated with the manufacture of biosimilar products, is likely to hamper the growth of the market
Segmentation:
By Method
- Solvent Detergent Method
- Pasteurization
- Other Methods
By Product
- Kits and Reagents
- Services
- Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories
By Application
- Vaccines and Therapeutics
- Blood and Blood Products
- Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
- Tissues and Tissue Products
- Stem Cell Products
By End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic Research Institutes
- Blood Banks
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Rad Source Technologies launched aspergillus, mold, mildew, and pathogen remediation technology. This new technology is government supported and also widely preferred in Canada and the Netherlands.
Competitive Analysis:
Global viral inactivation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of viral inactivation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global viral inactivation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Frequently Asked Questions:
– What will the market size be in 2026?
– What are the key factors driving the global market?
– What are the challenges to market growth?
– Who are the key players in the market?
– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
– What will be the growth rate in 2026?
– Which strategies are used by top players in the Global Viral Inactivation Market?
