Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market 2025 Insights, Trends, Outlook & Key Players like DSM, Corbion, Glanbia, Vitablend Nederland, Sternvitamin, 6 Watson Inc., The Wright Group, others

The vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2025, from USD 6.93 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Vitamin – Mineral Premixes market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DSM, Corbion, Glanbia, Vitablend Nederland, Sternvitamin, 6 Watson Inc., The Wright Group, Zagro Asia Ltd., Nutreco, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Burkmann Industries, Inc., Bar-Magen Ltd, Glanbia, SternVitamin, Gross Margin, Nutreco, Coalescence, LLC, Hexagon Nutrition, Mirpain Gida San. ve Tic. A.S., Prinova Europe Ltd, AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd, Bio-Organics Nutrient Systems Ltd, Ufuk Kimya Ilac San,Tic.Ltd.Stl and many more.

Vitamin – Mineral Premixes Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Vitamin & Mineral Combinations, Vitamins, Minerals) By Application (Feed, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care), By Form (Powder Form and Liquid Form), By Functionality (Bone Health, Skin Health, Energy, Immunity, Digestion and Others), By Brand (Nutrivan, Sternvit, Fortitech, Superblend, Vitaboost10, Anavite, Quali, Vitamix), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The vitamin and mineral premixes are designed to provide nutritional needs to the livestock. These premixes preparation need special care to animal needs and to the various changes arising due to genetic lines, and adaptation to the needs of the market. The vitamin and mineral premixes has its major application in functional and fortified foods. This food can be considered to be whole, fortified, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, when they are consumed at efficacious levels as part of a varied diet on a regular basis.

Fortified/functional packaged food sector is strongly growing in India due to disposable income levels. This factor is encouraging many consumers to trade up to value-added products. These products are also having a strong health and wellness trend, with increasing focus on obtaining optimum nutrition.

According to an article published by “Functional Foods Consumer Survey” it was found that Consumer is interested in learning more about functional foods. Almost nine in ten Americans (86%) are interested in learning more about foods that have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Various regulations are needed to be followed by the manufactures for the manufacturing of vitamin and mineral premixes.

For example, Zagro vitamin and mineral premixes are manufactured under FAMI-QS, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP Certified Plant. The Zagro manufacturing process ensures that accurate weighing, mixing, and testing are performed from raw materials to finished goods for the manufacturing of vitamin and mineral premixes. The key players are also taking special care for the growth of the market such as Bar – Magen LTD, a leading manufacturer of vitamin and mineral premixes for the food and livestock industries has its products with various special benefits such as expert nutritionists with over two decades of experience in the field of livestock nutrition and dedicated quality control laboratory.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Growth in compound feed consumption

Customizability and specificity to individual customer requirements

Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients

High costs involved in R&D activities

Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

Stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies for fortification of feed

