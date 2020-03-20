VVT and Start-Stop System Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2018-2025|key players Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC

Summary

Inlet and exhaust valves are used in an engine to control the movement of charge and exhaust gases in cylinders in relation to the piston positions. The process of changing the timing of valve open event to improve the fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and reduce the emission of harmful gases in environment. Both inlet and exhaust ports are shaped to move upwards and downwards emerging from one or both sides of the cylinder head. Start-stop system is a technology that shuts down the working of an engine when the vehicle is idle and restarts the internal combustion when the accelerator is engaged to improve fuel efficiency and thus, prevent unnecessary fuel combustion.

The VVT and start-stop systems market has witnessed growth over years owing to increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global VVT and start-stop systems market is segmented based on camshaft type, starter type, fuel type, and region. Duel overhead camshaft (DOHC) and single overhead camshaft are studied under the camshaft segment. Based on starter type, the market is segregated into belt-driven alternator starter, enhanced starter, direct starter, and integrated starter generator.

Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Based on fuel type, it is divided into gasoline, diesel, and electric. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world VVT and start-stop systems market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of VVT and start-stop systems market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.