Warehouse Management Systes Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2025

Global Warehouse Management System Industry was valued at USD 43.70 Billion in the year 2018. Global Warehouse Management System Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 78 Billion. The growth of this Industry can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, emerging multichannel distribution channels, globalization of supply chain networks, increased adoption of on-cloud WMS solutions, and rising need for efficient forecasting models. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2025. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing Industry growth.

The e-commerce industry is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years owing to the increasing number of online shoppers. E-commerce sales in APAC is likely to be the twice the size of that in Western Europe and North America combined in 2020. Increasing number of online channels is influencing consumer buying behavior. Companies operating in the fast-paced e-commerce industry need to accelerate their order fulfillment and shipping processes to maintain a competitive edge in the industry. A significant shift in consumers’ purchasing behavior has resulted in the increased implementation of real-time WMS software solutions for efficient order processing, picking, packaging, shipment tracking, and route planning. Warehouse Management System helps companies quickly adapt to the changing customer requirements in the e-commerce and online shopping space. Further, the implementation of Warehouse Management System helps in managing warehouses at an optimum level, with increased productivity and efficiency of warehouse operations and reduced product delivery time.

Major market players in WMS Industry are SAP (Germany), Epicor Software (US), JDA Software (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Oracle (US) were the major players in the warehouse management system market. Other players in the warehouse management system market include IBM (US), Infor (US), PSI (Germany), PTC (US), Blujay Solutions (UK), Tecsys (Canada), HighJump (US).

SWOT Analysis

Drivers

*Growth in e-commerce industry

*Emergence of multichannel distribution network

*Globalizzation of supply chain networks

*Increasing adoption of on-cloud WMS solutions

*Need for efficient forecasting models

Restraints

*High implementation cost of on-premise WMS for SMEs

*Data privacy and secuity concerns

Opportunities

*Digitization of supply chain management

*Rising investment of multinational companies in emerging economies

Challenges

*Lack of awareness about benefits of WMS among small-scale industries

*Constant need for software upgrades

Warehouse Management System Industry Segmentation:

Warehouse Management System Industry Overview, by Offering:

*Software

*Services

Warehouse Management System Industry Overview, by Deployment

*On-cloud

*On-premise

Warehouse Management System Industry Overview, by Tier Type

*Advanced (Tier 1)

*Intermediate (Tier 2)

*Basic (Tier 3)

Warehouse Management System Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

