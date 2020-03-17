Water Based Adhesive Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An adhesive is an amalgam that sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives are also used in some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac are some common examples. Water-based adhesives are chemical compounds, constituting mixtures of water, polymer, other additives and are available in powder or liquid solution form. They are mainly used to bond unalike substrates in different applications namely, tapes and labels, paper and packaging, woodworking, building, and construction, etc. These adhesives are also used in making envelopes, stamps production, bookbinding, labeling of soft drinks, consumer and assembly applications.

3M Company, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Henkel A.G, Huber Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG

What is the Dynamics of Water Based Adhesive Market?

Various useful properties such as durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency, proffered by water-based adhesives drives the water-based adhesive market towards competent growth. Increase in demand for lightweight and low pollution causing vehicles is yet another factor propelling the growth of the market. However, reduced shelf life coupled with the incapacity to store the product for a relatively longer period has curtailed the growth of the water-based adhesive market. Shifting demand of consumers towards sportswear due to rising sports activities for the sake of health and fitness will further provide a lucrative development of the water-based adhesive market in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of Water Based Adhesive Market?

The “Global Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the water based adhesive market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, application and geography. The global the water based adhesive market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the the water based adhesive players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global water based adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application and geography. On the basis of resin type the market classify into acrylics, polyvinyl acetate emulsion, ethylene vinyl acetate emulsion, Polyurethane dispersions, chloroprene rubber latexand others. The market on the basis of application is broken into paper & packaging, woodworking, types & labels, automotive & transportation, building & construction and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Water Based Adhesive Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the water based adhesive market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The water based adhesive market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

