Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Analysis, Forecast Of Business Revenue, Size, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends
Market Overview
The global OSAT market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. In the last few years, OSAT growth has been driven by shipments for packages found in smartphones coupled with strong growth in power devices and electronic content in vehicles.
Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (manufacturing) provide third-party IC-packaging and test services. The OSATs are merchant vendors. IDMs and foundries with internal packaging operations also outsource a certain percentage of their IC-packaging production to the OSATs. The fabless companies also outsource their packaging to the OSATs and/or foundries.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4115393
Growing electronics devices and technologies to drive is the major driver for market growth.
Moreover, Copper pillar technology is increasing in popularity as a way to deal with decreasing feature sizes on silicon, mobile device form factors, and other technical challenges of today’s flip-chip devices.
The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global OSAT market. The global OSAT market has been segmented based on Service, Types of Packaging, Application, and Region.
Market Dynamics
The global OSAT market growth is primarily driven by increased demand for consumer electronics like TV, mobile phones, tablets, and others. The growing disposable income of people all around the world is the major reason for the rise in the sales of consumer electronics. Particularly increasing smart devices (like mobile phones, smartwatches, smart cameras, and others) penetration across the globe will be the major driver of OSAT market in the forecast period.
The growing technology advancements like greater connectivity and automation in the vehicle are placing increasing focus and value on the Human Machine Interface. So, for luxurious, safe, and smart vehicles, automotive manufacturers are increasingly developing automobiles with integrated infotainment systems – systems that provide a combination of entertainment and information for an enhanced in-vehicle experience. Increasing vehicle production will be driving the market for OSAT in the following period.
In the automotive sector, the adoption of safety-related electronics systems has grown rapidly. Automotive semiconductor vendors will benefit from a surge in demand for various semiconductor devices in cars, including microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and memory. Automation, electrification, digital connectivity, and security will result in the addition of more semiconductor content to automotive electronics and subsystems in the next decade. Therefore, fueling growth in global OSAT market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Service, the global OSAT market is segmented into Packaging and Testing. In 2018, the Packaging segment accounted for the majority share in the market. However, testing segment is expected to witness higher growth rate over the forecast period. Factors like growing sales of smart devices like mobile phones, tablets, TV, and smartwatches as OLCD and OLED displays are significantly used in these for display purposes. With the rise in biometric securities the use of finger sensors in various devices will make the market for OSAT grow with a higher CAGR in the forecast period.
By Application, the global OSAT market is segmented Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Network and Communication, and Others. In 2018, Network and communication accounted for the majority share in the global market. However, the Consumer Electronics segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Many digital consumer products in everyday life, such as mobile phones, smartphones, digital cameras, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and LED bulbs, also use semiconductors. OSAT revenue is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of smart TVs, 4K ultra-HD TVs, 3D programming, video-on-demand content, a preference for large displays, and curved OLEDs.
Flip-chip package solutions by Amkor Technologies offer many possible advantages to the user, such as Reduced signal inductance, Reduced power/ground inductance, Reduced package footprint, and Higher signal density.
Regional Analysis
By geography, the global OSAT Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In 2018, Asia Pacific OSAT market segment was the most predominant of the global OSAT market owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this region and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets and rising demand for automobiles from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
According to SEMI, the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment billings reached USD 16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018 out of which USD 13.2 billion market share of semiconductor inspection and manufacturing equipment was occupied by the Asian countries like Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan accounting for a whopping 80% global share.
In North America, the high presence of semiconductor-based equipment manufacturers across the region such as Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and increasing R&D investment by the government & non-government organizations are the factors driving the North America OSAT market.
Currently, the United States in investing USD 1.5 billion to USD 5 billion in development of advanced materials, designs and architecture in semiconductors to boost the overall performance of chip.
United States dominates the North America OSAT market owing to growing production of consumer electronics to meet the growing consumer demand for electronic products. The trade war between United States and global suppliers for semiconductor materials China are hindering the market growth of OSAT during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
Global OSAT Market is a moderately fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. Earlier, commercial foundries have ruled semiconductor manufacturing while the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test providers (OSATs) have dominated IC packaging and testing. But as the industry moves toward stacked die over the next couple of years, and big foundries will like to expand their reach globally.
The major players include ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology, Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd., Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., UTAC Holdings Ltd., Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd., TongFu Microelectronics, Hana Micron, Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd., and among others.
Why Purchase the Report?
Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.
Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.
Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players
Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence
Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region
Highlights of the competitive landscape
Target Audience:
Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
Service Providers/ Buyers
Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
Research Professionals
Emerging Companies
Manufacturers
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/outsourced-semiconductor-assembly-and-test-osat-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026
Table of Contents
OSAT Market Methodology and Scope
Research Methodology
Research Objective and Scope of the Report
OSAT Market– Market Definition and Overview
OSAT Market– Executive Summary
Market Snippet by Service
Market Snippet by Types of Packaging
Market Snippet by Application
Market Snippet by Region
OSAT Market Dynamics
Market Impacting Factors
Drivers
Rising demand for consumer electronics
Restraints
Vertical Integration of Foundries
Impact Analysis
Opportunities
OSAT Market– Industry Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Pricing Analysis
OSAT Market– By Service
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service
Market Attractiveness Index, By Service
Packaging*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Testing
OSAT Market– By Types of Packaging
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Types of Packaging
Market Attractiveness Index, By Types of Packaging
Ball Grid Array (BGA)*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Chip-Scale Package (CSP)
Stacked Die
Multi-Package
Quad and Dual
OSAT Market– By Application
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Attractiveness Index, By Application
Automotive*
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
Networking and communication
Consumer Electronics
Others
OSAT Market– By Region
Introduction
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
North America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Types of Packaging
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Types of Packaging
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
South America
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Types of Packaging
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Types of Packaging
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Introduction
Key Region-Specific Dynamics
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Types of Packaging
Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
OSAT Market – Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario
Market Positioning/Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
Global OSAT Market – Company Profiles
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Description
Key Highlights
Financial Overview
Amkor Technology, Inc.
Powertech Technology Inc.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd.
Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
UTAC Holdings Ltd.
Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd.
TongFu Microelectronics
Hana Micron
Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd.( ** List not exhaustive)
Global OSAT Market– Premium Insights
Global OSAT Market– DataM
Appendix
About Us and Services
Contact Us
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4115393
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155