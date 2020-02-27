Water Dispensers Market, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Summary, Introduction, Insights, Status, Applications, Prominent Key Players, Gross Margins, Volume Analysis by 2026 | Midea, Angel, Qin Yuan

“

Water Dispensers Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Water Dispensers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Water Dispensers Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Water Dispensers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Water Dispensers Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Water Dispensers market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Water Dispensers industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Midea, Angel, Qin Yuan, Lamo, Haier, AUX, CHANGHONG, Royalstar, YANGZI, Meiling, Chigo ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Water Dispenser or water cooler is connected to the mains and provide an instant supply of not only chilled water but also boiling hot and hot water. They are generally broken up in two categories: bottleless and bottled Water Dispenser. Bottleless or plumbed in Water Dispenser are hooked up to a water supply, while bottled Water Dispenser require delivery (or self-pick-up) of water in large bottles from vendors.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers). Increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on home use, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, China still account for the biggest market share in the world.

Globally, the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Midea, Angel, Qinyuan, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 68.02% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in The global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry because of their market share and the lower cost of the raw material and labor.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global Water Dispensers market was 1630 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1800 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Water Dispensers market:

Midea, Angel, Qin Yuan, Lamo, Haier, AUX, CHANGHONG, Royalstar, YANGZI, Meiling, Chigo

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bottled Water Cooler

Cooler Connected to the Mains

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Commercial

Water Dispensers Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Water Dispensers markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Water Dispensers market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Water Dispensers market.

Table of Contents

1 Water Dispensers Market Overview

1.1 Water Dispensers Product Overview

1.2 Water Dispensers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bottled Water Cooler

1.2.2 Cooler Connected to the Mains

1.3 Global Water Dispensers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Dispensers Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Water Dispensers Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Water Dispensers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Water Dispensers Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Water Dispensers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Water Dispensers Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Water Dispensers Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Water Dispensers Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Water Dispensers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Water Dispensers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Dispensers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Water Dispensers Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Water Dispensers Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Midea

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Midea Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Angel

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Angel Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Qin Yuan

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Qin Yuan Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Lamo

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Lamo Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Haier

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Haier Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 AUX

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 AUX Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 CHANGHONG

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 CHANGHONG Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Royalstar

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Royalstar Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 YANGZI

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 YANGZI Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Meiling

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Water Dispensers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Meiling Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Chigo

4 Water Dispensers Market Status and Outlook by Regions

