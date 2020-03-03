Water Meter Market Development Analysis 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Water Meter Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Water Meter market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Water Meter market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Water Meter across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Azbil Kimmon Co., Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Neptune Technology Group Inc., G. Gioanola S.R.L., Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd, Apator SA, Arad Group, Fedrel Meter, B Meter, Itron Inc., Master Meter, Inc., Maddalena Spa, Kamstrup A/S, Sensus (Xylem Inc.), ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Systems, LLC., Plata Meter Co., Ltd, NINGBO WATER METER CO.,LTD. and Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd are some of the major players operating within the global Water Meter market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Water Meter Market Segmentation

By Type

Rotary Piston Conventional Smart

Single Jet Conventional Smart

Multi Jet Conventional Smart

Woltman Conventional Smart

Combination Conventional Smart

Electromagnetic Conventional Smart

Ultrasonic Conventional Smart



By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



