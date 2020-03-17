Water Proofing Membranes Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2020-2027 | Scope & Future Growth Prospects Focusing Top Key Players Carlisle Companies Inc.,Firestone Building Products Company LLC.,Fosroc International Limited

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Water proofing membrane is a thin layer of material that limits the water to pass through it. These water proofing membranes are laid over the surfaces like flat terrace The thin and continuous layer of water proofing membranes can be applied above the structural slab and beneath the finished tiles. These water proofing membranes provide protection to the walls and roofs against any potential leakage. Liquid-based and sheet based water proofing membranes are applied as per the surface and specific requirement. Different measures such as elongation, tear resistance, chemical resistance should be taken into consideration while selecting the membrane. Water proofing membranes are applied in various applications like waste & water management, construction, etc.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Carlisle Companies Inc.,Firestone Building Products Company LLC.,Fosroc International Limited,GAF Materials Corporation,Johns Manville,Renolit SE,Sika AG,Solmax International Inc.,Soprema Group,The DOW Chemical Company

What is the Dynamics of Water Proofing Membranes Market?

Water proofing membranes market will is expected to grow due to various factors such as growing demand for waste and water treatment, Due to increasing demand from the construction industry will further suffice the growth of water proofing membranes market. Potential health issues from prolonged exposure to volatile fumes may hamper the growth of water proofing membranes market. however, urbanization and construction of highways and bridges will create opportunities for water proofing membranes market.

What is the SCOPE of Water Proofing Membranes Market?

The “Water Proofing Membranes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the water proofing membranes market with detailed market segmentation by raw material types, types and application. The water proofing membranes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Water proofing membranes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The water proofing membranes market is segmented on the basis of raw material types, types and application. On the basis of raw material types, the water proofing membranes market is segmented into modified bitumen, pvc, epdm, tpo, hdpe, ldpe, others. On the basis of types, the water proofing membranes market is segmented into liquid applied membranes, sheet based membranes. On the basis of application, the water proofing membranes market is segmented into roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management, mining application, tunnel liners, bridges & highways, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Water Proofing Membranes Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the water proofing membranes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The water proofing membranes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

