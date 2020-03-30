Water Purifier Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2032

In this report, the global Water Purifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing water purifiers. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the water purifier market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange, Kaz USA, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Philip Electronics, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V. and Whirlpool Corporation.

The global water purifier market is segmented as below:

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology

Gravity Purifier

RO Purifier

UV Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By Accessories

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement Filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global Water Purifier Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan Australia Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Thailand South Korea India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America



