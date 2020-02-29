Water Treatment Additives Market Outlook Analysis by 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Water Treatment Additives economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Water treatment additives market has been segmented on the basis of the type of additive, type of water, range of application and geography. On the basis of the type of water treatment additive market is segmented into corrosion inhibitors, oxygen scavengers, scale inhibitors, biocides, defoamer organic polymer and others. Scale inhibitors and the organic polymer has the highest share in the market. On the basis of the type of water, water treatment additives market is segmented into wastewater treatment and water treatment. On the basis of range of application water treatment additives market is segmented into food and beverage industry, pulp and paper industry, wastewater industry, electronic industry, water industry, oil and gas industry and others. The electronics industry is expected to grow at a faster rate, as water industry occupies the major share in this segment. On the basis of geography water treatment additives market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Water Treatment Additives Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regional outlook, water treatment additives market is segmented into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. In the regional market, Asia Pacific has the biggest market for water treatment additives due to the increasing demand from developing country like India.

Water Treatment Additives Market Drivers:

A large volume of drinking water, approximately 80% which is used for the residential application is obtained from rivers, ocean, reservoirs, and lakes, which are found as contaminated and polluted by various industrial, residential and agricultural pollutants. Industrial pollutants generally come from chemical plants, pulp mills, steel factories and other manufacturing mills. These industries dump all their waste and billion pounds of toxic chemicals in the nearby water bodies, which affect the marine life adversely and also affects the public health via drinking water channels that are connected to the water bodies. The residential pollution also covers a major segment in the pollution of water bodies as large number of household garbage is being dumped in the water bodies, which contains microbes and various bacteria that infect the water and affect humans through drinking water channels. Agricultural pesticides and insecticides are also one of the factors for water pollution in rural areas. Toxic chemicals wash off from the fields into the water bodies causing infections in the aquatic animals and diseases in humans. Thus all these factors are expected to drive the water treatment additives market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of freshwater resources with regard to the increasing population is leading towards the greater demand for water treatment additives in the developing countries. A huge amount of water is consumed by the industrial sector as well as the agriculture sector worldwide, so the water treatment additives will be in huge demand, which is probably going to push the market to a great extent. The only challenge for the market players will be the proper distribution facilities of the treated water.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in water treatment additives market includes Nalco holding company, GE power & water, Kurita water industries, BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, Akzo Nobel N.V, Kemira Chemicals Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Numatik Engineers Pvt Ltd., PennarEnviro Limited, Primary Chemicals LLC, RX Marine International, TG Water Additives LLC, Tiarco Chemical and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

