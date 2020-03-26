Waterborne Coatings Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2026

Global Waterborne Coatings Market Viewpoint

In this Waterborne Coatings market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competition landscape of the waterborne coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global waterborne coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global waterborne coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Altana AG, SKK Pte. Ltd., and Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global waterborne coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each resin and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by End-user

Building & Construction

Automotive Automotive OEM Automotive refinish

Furniture & Flooring

Electronics

Marine

Paper & Printing

Others

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein waterborne coatings are employed

The report also includes major sites of waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the waterborne coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global waterborne coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Waterborne Coatings market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Waterborne Coatings market report.