Waterborne Coatings Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers 2026: Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Berger Paints India Limited, Hempel Group

Global waterborne coatings market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.09% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Berger Paints India Limited, Hempel Group, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., KCC CORPORATION, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, Covestro AG, Dow, Solvay, Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc., Hexion, The Lubrizol Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company and others.

Waterborne coatings are a surface treatment which usually uses water as a solvent so that they can spread the resin which is used for the manufacturing of coating or paints. They usually have low VOC content and are mainly used to make the painting and coating easy to apply. It is used in plastic and wood substrates. These coatings has the ability to provide high gloss, provide corrosion protection, have low toxicity & flammability, good pigmentation and provide resistance to heat and abrasion. They are widely used in applications such as automotive, architectural. Packaging, coil, wood and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from building and construction industry will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of low VOC, eco- friendly and non- hazardous coating will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance demand of this market

Rising infrastructure activities worldwide will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitute in the market will restrain the market growth

Sensitivity of water- borne coating towards humidity will hamper the growth of the market

Complexity associated with the flow and viscosity control will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Waterborne Coatings Market

By Type

Acrylic Coatings

Polyester Coatings

ALKYD Coatings

EPOXY Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

PTFE Coatings

PVDF Coatings

PVDC Coatings

Others

By Application

Architectural

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waterborne Coatings market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Waterborne Coatings market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Waterborne Coatings players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waterborne Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Waterborne Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

