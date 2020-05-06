Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market 2019 Size, Growth Share, Key Country Analysis, Industry Applications and Forecast 2025

The Global WaterJet Cutting Machinery Market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2019-2025. Waterjet is used as precise cutting process. Waterjet cutting streams ultra-high pressure water to carry out cutting task. The Waterjet cuts through a mechanical sawing action, which leaves a smooth, precision cut surface. Waterjet is the most versatile process because it is able to cut almost any type of material. Higher demand for process automation across various industry verticals is vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global WaterJet Cutting Machinery market in the upcoming period.

In addition, surge in utilization of waterjet cutting machine for its ability to cut a material without generating heat that may cause harm to other materials like rubber, textiles, foam, leather, plastics, tile, stone glass, food, paper and other combustible materials are other factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Waterjet Cutting Machinery for its technology’s superiority and eco-friendliness over other cutting technologies will fuel the growth of the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market in the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into 3D, Micro, and Robotic waterjet cutting machines. 3D segment dominates the global WaterJet Cutting Machinery Market owing to growing usage in aerospace and automotive industries, as well as in the prototype development applications of various industries. Robotic waterjet cutting machine is driven increasing demand for precision cutting and rising automation along coupled with high-quality secondary finishing.

On the basis of Technology, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine and Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine. Surge in use of abrasive Waterjet cutting for cutting metals like aircraft parts, marble, ceramic tile, glass, plastic and Special shaped window panels will augment the abrasive Waterjet cutting metals market. Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine is attributed to its applications for the high pressurized jet of water for cutting soft, thin or permeable materials.

On the basis of End-User Industry, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Textile, and Others. By End-User Industry, automotive will lead the market owing to increasing demand for flexibility of cutting equipment and user friendly automation and Stringent norms related to manufacturing of automotive along with growing need to deliver high-quality products.

On the basis of region, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world WaterJet Cutting Machinery market over the forecast period due to the expansion of the metal fabrication and automotive industries, coupled with the growing machine manufacturing industry, in developing countries like China and India. North America will grow by huge demand from several core end users and from manufacturing industry expansion.

