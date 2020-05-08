Web Application Firewall Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Web Application Firewall Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Web Application Firewall Forecast till 2024.

Global Web Application Firewall Market Overview:

A Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps to protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet. WAF typically protects web applications from attacks such as cross-site-scripting (XSS), cross-site forgery, file inclusion, and SQL injection. By deploying a WAF in front of a web application, a shield is placed between the Internet and the web application. While a proxy server protects a client machine’s identity by using an intermediary, a WAF is a type of reverse-proxy, protecting the server from exposure by having clients pass through the WAF before reaching the server. According to AMA, the Global Web Application Firewall market is expected to see growth rate of 17.2% and may see market size of USD6.91 Billion by 2024.

Market Drivers

The Rising Numbers of Cyber Attacks on the Web Applications

Increased Market for Cloud-Based Solutions

Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations

Market Trend

A Surging Adoption of WAF by Public & Private Sectors

Restraints

The dearth of Trained Professionals

Opportunities

Increase in Spending On Security Programs

To comprehend Global Web Application Firewall market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Web Application Firewall market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

