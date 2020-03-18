What Are the Growing Drivers of Employment Screening Services Market 2017-2023|with top key players like HireRight, LLC, Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group

The Global Employment Screening Services Market accounted for $3,012 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,743 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Employment screening refers to the credibility check undertaken by different organizations before hiring an employee in an organization. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purpose.

As the hiring and recruitment sector is technology driven, it has led to the development of superior quality services. The employment service provider segment accounted for the largest market share by offering innovative solutions for superior employment screening services. The employment screening services market is highly competitive in nature, owing to presence of numerous companies that provide background screening and employment history checks. At present, employers are highly concerned about the recruitment process, owing to advent of startups and developing organizations.

Some of the key players of Employment Screening Services Market:

HireRight, LLC, Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, Insperity, GoodHire, Capita PLC, InfoMart, Inc., Employment Screening Resources, PreHire Screening Services, Mintz Global Screening, Verifile Ltd., Triton, Agenda Screening Services, Paychex, Inc., Experian, ADP, LLC., REED, A-Check America, Inc., S2Verify, LLC, CareerBuilder, LLC., Mind Your Business, ClearCare, and Paycor, Inc.

Global Employment Screening Services Market Analysis to 2023 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Employment Screening Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Employment Screening Services Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Employment Screening Services Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the employment screening services market is divided into verification of education & employment, drug & health screening, criminal background checks, credit history checks, and other applications. The geographical breakdown and detailed analysis covers the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Global analysis of Employment Screening Services Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Employment Screening Services Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Employment Screening Services Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

