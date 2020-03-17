What Are the Growing Drivers of Water Based Resins Market 2027| key players like AkzoNobel,Allnex Group,BASF,Covestro AG,Cytec Industries Inc

Resin is a highly viscous or solid substance, secreted from many plants, mainly coniferous. They are of synthetic origin and is typically convertible into polymers. Water-based resins are found in coatings namely, waterborne coatings, water reducible coatings and also in synthetic polymer based products. These resins get dissolved in water very easily and undergo polymerization along with poly-condensation reactions. Water-based resins find their applications in conventional techniques and spraying. They give rise to excellent surface finish and protection.

AkzoNobel,Allnex Group,BASF,Covestro AG,Cytec Industries Inc.,DowDuPont,DSM Coating Resins,Hexion Inc.,Nan Ya Plastics Corporation,The Lubrizol Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Water Based Resins Market?

The growth in the water based adhesive market is attributed by the increasing demand of these adhesives in the paints & coatings market along with adhesive & sealants applications. The market growth is also driven by the factor that the water based resins are replacing the traditional VOC solvent based resin. The water based resins are bought at higher cost but their performance is low comparatively and thus this factor acts as an obstruction in the uninterrupted growth of the market. The rising demand of water based resins in the industrial and automotive sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the years to come.

What is the SCOPE of Water Based Resins Market?

The “Global Water Based Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the water based resins market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application and geography. The global water based resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the the water based resins players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global the water based resins market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into acrylic, epoxy, alkyld, vinyl, polyurethane, amino, polyester and others. The market on the basis of technology is broken into solvent based, water based, high solids, uv cured and others. As per application the market is bifurcated into industrial coatings, automotive coatings, wood coatings, protective coatings, architectural coatings, marine coatings, adhesive & sealants and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Water Based Resins Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the water based resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The water based resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

