Wireless Fire Detection Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Johnson Controls, Napco Security technologies, Inc., Def Nederland, Zeta Alarm ltd, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L and More

Global wireless fire detection market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Key Players in the Wireless Fire Detection Market are as Follows at:- Ems Security Group Ltd, Electro Detectors Ltd, Sterling Safety Systems, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Wagner Group Gmbh, Hochiki Corporation, Halma Plc., Apollo Fire Detectors Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, EUROFYRE LTD., Detectomat Gmbh, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Johnson Controls, Napco Security technologies, Inc., Def Nederland, Zeta Alarm ltd, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, Attentis, Vigilys, Inc and others.

Product Launch:

In December 2018, Johnson Electric has announced the launch of UL certified antifreeze solution for wet pipe fire sprinklers named as TYCO LFP, which would ensure fast and effective flow in water-based fire suppression systems and help in protecting the pipes against damage from freezing in temperatures as low as -10ºF. It would be beneficial for the company as it is the first antifreeze solution which is UL certified as it would ensure quality to the customers for its use.

In August 2018, Napco Security has announced the launch of Napco FireLink 8-32 Zone FACP with Built-in LTE Cellular Communicator which would help in connecting the fire alarm systems. It would be beneficial for the company as the product is custom programmable &/or expandable up to 32 points using any combination of conventional, addressable and wireless devices and is NFPA 72/UL certified which would give assurance of the quality to the customers

In November 2016, EMS updated the product demonstration facility to give real like product demonstration at the product demonstration facility. Customer will be able to have the real product experience of the EMS wireless and hybrid products. Customers will be able to access the product base depending on its usage

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Wireless Fire Detection Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Fire Detection Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

