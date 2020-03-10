Workforce Analytics Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2028

Workforce Analytics Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Workforce Analytics market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Workforce Analytics is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Workforce Analytics market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Workforce Analytics market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Workforce Analytics market' that includes numerous regions.

Workforce Analytics Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Workforce Analytics market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Workforce Analytics Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The global workforce analytics market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ADP, LLC, Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Kronos, Inc., Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Companies, PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Tableau Software Inc., TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC.

The global workforce analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

Software On-Premise Cloud Hybrid

Services Managed Professional



Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Application

Time & Attendance

Scheduling & Staffing

Performance Management Workforce Planning Learning & Development Succession Management

Benchmarking Compensation Management Performance Management Training and Development Succession Management

Others (Recruiting Management, Turnover Tracking etc.)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



