Worldwide Analysis on Pasta & Couscous Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2026

In this Pasta & Couscous market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

market taxonomy in this section where we segment the global pasta and couscous market on the basis of product, raw material, form, distribution channel type and region. In the next section, we do a deep dive into the key market dynamics and present our independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that we feel will define the market in the next few years. The following sections quantify our analysis of the global pasta and couscous market by presenting data on the market size along with key performance metrics. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are pasta and couscous suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global pasta and couscous market.

Market SegmentationÃÂ

By Product Type

Pasta Ravioli Macaroni Angel Hair Spaghetti Farfalle Fusilli Penne Others

Couscous Traditional Whole GrainÃÂ



By Region North America Europe APAC Latin America Middle East and Africa ÃÂ



By Raw Material 100% Durum wheat semolina 100% Wheat Mix (Durum wheat semolina & Wheat) 100% Barley 100% Rice 100% Maize Multigrain OthersÃÂ



By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Unorganized Small Stores Online Channels OthersÃÂ



By Form Dried Fresh/Chilled Others



Research Methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for segment type market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and health supplement spending, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the global pasta and couscous market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar). Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global pasta and couscous market.

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Pasta & Couscous market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Pasta & Couscous market report.