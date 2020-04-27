Zika Virus Infection Drug Market is rise gradually to a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Zika virus infection is also known as Zika fever is characterized by mosquito-borne viral disease which is spread by a bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. It is estimated one in every five people does not have any symptoms at beginning. The first outbreaks in human being were identified in 1952 in the Uganda and Tanzania.
According to the statistics published in U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it was estimated 666 Zika virus disease cases were found in the United States in the year of 2017. It is more prevalent in male population. The market growth is increased by introduction of novel therapies and rise in government initiatives may increase the Zika virus infection drug market.
Global Zika Virus Infection Drug Market is rise gradually to a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The advancement in serological testing and introduction of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) to identify Zika virus in order to avail the treatment faster is the key factor for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Zika virus infection drug market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Valneva SE, Moderna, Inc, Novavax, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Sanofi, IMV Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Carogen Corporation, GeoVax, Tychan Pte. Ltd, WuXi Biologics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc and few among others.
Global Zika virus infection drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Zika virus infection drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Increase in advancement of serological testing for Zika virus infection is driving the market
- Demand of novel therapies for treating Zika virus infections is also acting as a driver for the market
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the growth of the market
- Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable due to less prevalence of Zika infection is restricting the growth for the market
- Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for Zika infection treatment will hamper the market growth
- Less financial support for research and development in many low-income countries
By Strains Type
- Aedes Aegypti
- Aedes Albopictus
By Treatment Type
- Preventive Treatment
- Symptomatic Treatment
- Others
By Drugs
- Chloroquine
- Daptomycin
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
